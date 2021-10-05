Oscars: Spain Selects ‘The Good Boss,’ Starring Javier Bardem, for International Feature Category

Spain has picked The Good Boss, starring Javier Bardem, to represent the country at the 2021 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

Bardem, a best actor Oscar winner for Biutiful in 2010, reteams with his Loving Pablo director Fernando León de Aranoa for The Good Boss, a darkly comic satire, in which he plays the patron of a family-run factory struggling with economic woes, disgruntled employees, and growing culture clashes. The Good Boss had its world premiere at the San Sebastián Festival.

The film beat out some tough competition from Spain this year, including Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz, and the crowd-pleasing Official Competition, featuring Cruz and Antonio Banderas, both of which premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival.

In the case of Parallel Mothers, the Spanish Film Academy, which puts forward the national candidate for best international feature, could be betting Almodovar and Cruz will be able to secure Oscar nominations on their own, as happened with Volver in 2007. Cruz received an Oscar nomination as best actress for the film, despite it not being Spain’s official candidate in the best international feature category.

The shortlist for the 2022 Oscars will be unveiled on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27.