Oscars: Jennifer Davidson Named Film Academy’s Chief Communications Officer

Jennifer Davidson, a veteran publicist who has served as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ evp of communications since joining the organization in March 2020, just before the start of the pandemic, has been promoted to chief communications officer, the Academy’s outgoing CEO Dawn Hudson announced Thursday.

Davidson, in her expanded role, will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications, as well as press outreach for the organization’s year-round programming, education, preservation and inclusion efforts. And she will also continue to work in close collaboration with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts,” said Hudson — to whom Davidson will continue to directly report — in a statement.” Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of our media and film community, and her years of experience have made her an invaluable part of our senior leadership team and the entire Academy.”

After graduating from Pepperdine University with a degree in organizational communications, Davidson began her career at NBC, first as an intern, then in the network’s talent relations and publicity department. She worked on Friends, Mad About You, Caroline in the City and Days of Our Lives, among many other shows. The first show on which she was in charge of publicity was The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which she oversaw at just 22.

Davidson subsequently served as vp of media relations at Sony Pictures Television, overseeing the studio’s domestic publicity for primetime and daytime series, pilots and awards campaign strategy. She then became evp at Babygrande PR, creating and implementing strategic positioning and branding objectives for such companies as ITV America and Wheelhouse Entertainment. She also oversaw program publicity, corporate and business press outreach, as well as media relations for the various production companies and content creators she represented.