Amid Oscars Chaos, Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli Had a Sweet Moment: “I Got It”

Oscar viewers and audience members may have been too stunned by the slap heard around the world to pick up on a quieter, memorable moment between best picture presenter and legend Liza Minnelli with Lady Gaga when announcing CODA‘s remarkable win.

To cap a chaotic night, Minnelli took the Oscar stage on Sunday to present the night’s biggest award with Gaga. Onstage, Minnelli, 76, who won for lead actress for Cabaret 50 years ago, received a standing ovation. To which Gaga noted, “You see that? The public, they love you.”

Minnelli then expressed some confusion over the cue cards, which prompted Gaga to hold her hand and say, “I got it.”

Addressing the crowd, Gaga said of the Oscar winner next to her, “You know how I love working with legends, and I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.”

When Minnelli began to introduce the nominees, Gaga jumped in to finish her sentences and the films played in the montage. On the hot mic, Gaga was heard whispering, “I gotcha,” as an appreciative Minnelli laughed and they held hands.

“I know,” Minnelli replied.

When the camera returned to the pair, Minnelli said excitedly, “Hi everybody! I’m so happy to be here, and especially with you,” she said, to Gaga. “I’m your biggest fan.”

Minnelli then announced CODA as the winner, marking the moment that Apple’s indie movie with a mostly deaf cast would go on to make history as the first streaming movie to claim the film industry’s top honor.