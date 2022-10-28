Oscars: Saudi Arabia Picks ‘Raven Song’ as International Feature Submission

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Director Mohamed Al Salman’s Raven Song, a coming-of-age comedy about a young man, Nasar, who is dared by his best friend to reach out to a mystery woman by singing a love poem, has been chosen by Saudi Arabia as its contender for best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Shot in Riyadh, Raven Song stars Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Khairallah and Kateryna Tkachenko and is produced by Ahmed Mousa and Telfaz 11. Al Salman’s film was among the winners of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition to discover and support new Saudi filmmaking talent.
Also, Mongolia’s Harvest Moon, the directorial debut of Mongolian actor Amarsaikhan Baljinnyam, who played Kublai Khan’s brother Ariq Böke in Netflix’s Marco Polo drama, has been picked to represent that country in the Oscar competition for best international movie.
Baljinnyam, who also stars in Harvest Moon, plays a chef in a city who travels back to his village, only to stay to complete a harvest as promised after his father dies. While working in the fields, he meets a 10-year-old boy who lives with his grandparents, and their growing friendship makes each challenge their own lives.
The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
Women in Film
Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Gina Prince-Bythewood Among Those Celebrated at WIF Honors
-
Heat Vision
Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout Team with Good Question Media for Dark Comedy ‘Knight’s Camp’ (Exclusive)
-
Ukraine
‘Frontline’ Doc Filmmakers on Investigating Potential War Crimes in Ukraine: “It’s All About the Evidence”