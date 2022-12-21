Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects.

Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.

India’s international entry, Last Film Show, also made that list, while another Indian film, RRR, made the shortlist for its energetic song “Naatu Naatu.” All Quiet on the Western Front was additionally shortlisted for makeup and hairstyling, score, sound and VFX.

This year, 144 documentary features were eligible, and 15 advanced, including All That Breathes, Fire of Love and Moonage Daydream (which additionally made the shortlist in the sound category). Among the more surprising omissions was Mars Rover doc Good Night Oppy. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for documentary feature and well as documentary short (15 films were shortlisted from 98 qualified shorts).

Fifteen scores advanced out of 147 eligible titles; members of the music branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The list includes several past Oscar winners, including five-time Oscar winner John Williams for The Fablemans (with 53 nominations, Williams is the most-nominated living individual), Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hildur Gudnadóttir for Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (her second film, Todd Field’s Tár, didn’t make it through this round); and Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Pinocchio was additionally shortlisted for its song “Ciao Papa” and its sound.)

Meanwhile, 15 songs will advance among the 81 eligible tunes, with members of the Music Branch also selecting these nominees. The shortlist includes star power from the likes of Rihanna, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Lady Gaga, for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and Taylor Swift, for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Sound Branch, which selects the shortlisted movies and nominees in the sound category, reinstated its bake-off and shortlist a year ago. Branch members will be able to view excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films beginning Jan. 12 in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles.

Among the individuals to watch is two-time Oscar winner Andy Nelson, who with 22 Academy Award nominations holds the record for the most noms in the sound category and is currently tied with Randy Newman for the third-most noms among living persons. This year, his sound work is shortlisted in three movies: Babylon, The Batman and Elvis.

The VFX shortlist, selected by the VFX branch executive committee, includes presumed frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water and nine additional movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick. The 10 shortlisted titles will be featured in the VFX branches’ Jan. 14 bake-off, involving excerpts from the movies and interviews with the contenders, before branch members vote on the five nominees.

The Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will additionally participate in a bake-off, slated for Jan. 15, during which branch members are invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the 10 shortlisted films.

The shortlists also include 15 live-action shorts (out of the 200 that qualified for consideration) and 15 animated shorts (81 qualified). Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

Nominations voting runs from Jan. 12-17, and nominations will be announced Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars are slated to be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The complete shortlists follow. (Read The Hollywood Reporter awards expert Scott Feinberg’s analysis here.)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Two hundred films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation, Directors, Producers and Writers Branches vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick