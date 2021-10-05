Oscars: South Korea Picks ‘Escape From Mogadishu’ for International Feature Category

The Korean Film Council has picked Escape From Mogadishu, an action drama from director Ryoo Seung-wan, to represent South Korea at the 2022 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

The drama, which has been a box office hit in Korea, is based on the true story of South and North Korean diplomats based in Somalia who put aside their political differences and joined forces to try and escape the country when civil war broke out there in the early 1990s. Escape From Mogadishu stars Kim Yoon-seok, Huh Joon-ho, Zo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan, Jeong Man-sik and Kim So-jin.

Well Go USA picked up Escape From Mogadishu for release in North America, bowing the film in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 6.

In Korea, the film, released in July, has racked up some 3.1 million admissions, making it the most popular title so far this year.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite became the first Korean film to win an Oscar when it took the best picture honor, as well as Academy Awards for best director, best original screenplay and best international film, in 2020.

The shortlist for the 2022 Oscars will be unveiled on Dec. 21. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27.