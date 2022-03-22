CAS Urges Oscars to Reverse Telecast Plans: “Reunite Yourselves With Your Membership”

In its statement, the CAS board of directors urged the Academy “to use these last remaining days before their 94th Academy Awards ceremony to choose the bold and courageous path of inclusivity by respecting and presenting all categories live.”

On the controversial decision, the board added: “Reunite yourselves with your membership of ‘10,000 plus accomplished individuals working in cinema’ and reaffirm the stated commitment to ‘recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences’ by equally celebrating ALL filmmakers in the live telecast, unedited, in front of the full assembly of their peers.”

The Academy intends to present animated short, documentary short, film editing, live-action short, makeup and hairstyling, production design, original score, and sound inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live telecast commences. The awards presentations and acceptance speeches will be recorded and edited into the subsequent live broadcast. The move follows record-low ratings for ABC’s 2021 Oscars telecast.

In a separate statement released on Tuesday, AMPS urged the Academy “to revoke the decision to move the presentation of eight award categories outside the main broadcast event, as in doing so these categories are marked out as somehow less important ‘second-tier’ skills.”

“There is a clear desire for this decision to be reversed amongst every aspect of the filmmaking community,” the statement continued. “The Academy aims to promote ‘excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences’ with no mention of hierarchy. This decision undermines the important principles of inclusivity and diversity and sends a disappointing message to young viewers who may dream that one day they might win an Oscar.”

AMPS’ statement concludes: “These categories include crafts and skills that are at the very core of filmmaking. As sound professionals we are acutely aware that many people go to the cinema to watch a film because of the sound — they cannot get that experience at home. We again ask The Academy to take the right decision here with confidence and reinstate all categories and restore equal status.”

Both statements concluded with #presentall23.