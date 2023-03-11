Oscars: Temporary Power Outage in Hollywood Threatens Awards Show Prep

The lights just went out on one of the most famous blocks in Hollywood.

With a little more than 24 hours to go before the Oscars showtime, a power outage threatened preparations for Sunday’s Academy Awards telecast. Shortly after 1 p.m., a source on-site at the Ovation Hollywood complex reported that power was out on the entire block between Highland and Orange Avenues, a stretch of Hollywood that is about to be the most heavily trafficked block in town.

Crew and awards insiders were stuck in elevators, and local shop owners were forced to close up for the day, per intel on Twitter. The news comes after a few days of heavy rainstorms across Los Angeles that are expected to clear up before the awards show begins Sunday.

According to another source on-site, the outage has been impactful. Per the insider, power is out at the Loews hotel and has been down for nearly three hours. The Academy’s credential team — a group set up inside the Loews — has been disrupted as the server is down. “Chaos,” the person said, adding, “Everything is at a standstill.”

It is understood that rehearsals inside the Dolby Theatre are ongoing and the outage inside was only temporary, lasting seconds before it went back on.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for comment.

Film’s biggest night of the year is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT., where Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, Triangle of Sadness, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Women Talking, Avatar: The Way of Water, Tár and Everything Everywhere All at Once will compete for the top prize. Jimmy Kimmel returns as the night’s host for the third year.

