Oscars: Film Academy Lengthens Minimum Theatrical Release Required for Best Picture Eligibility

The move, which is seemingly intended to bolster movie theaters and emphasize the difference between works made for the big and small screens, will not impact 2023 releases.

An exterior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences building
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences building David Livingston/Getty Images

Beginning in 2024, films will no longer become eligible for the best picture Oscar with just a one-week theatrical release in an approved city, but will require a lengthier stay in theaters, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. It is a move seemingly intended to bolster movie theaters and emphasize the difference between works made for the big and small screens.

The Academy’s board of governors earlier this month approved the new requirements, which, again, will not impact the current season’s Oscar contenders.

Upon completion of an initial qualifying run — currently defined as a one-week theatrical release in one of the six U.S. qualifying cities — a film will have to meet the following additional theatrical standards for best picture eligibility including an expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024. For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan. 24, 2025; Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets; Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

While virtually all releases from the traditional Hollywood studios would meet these requirements, they are more likely to impact the plans — and pocketbooks — of streamers, indies and overseas distributors, which typically do not keep films in theaters in major cities for quite as long. However, it is understood that stakeholders of all sorts were consulted in arriving at the new requirements.

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement. “In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our artform in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

ad