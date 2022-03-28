×
Oscars Slammed for Playing Toto’s “Africa” as Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R. Took Stage

The Academy Awards later played Madonna's 'La Isla Bonita' for Stephanie Beatriz. "Honestly, how in the hell is this happening?"

Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R.
Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. Neilson Barnard/Getty

For an awards ceremony trying to be as diverse and socially conscious as possible, you’d think somebody would have taken a closer look at music choices being played to introduce presenters at the 2022 Oscars.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards production team played Toto’s “Africa” as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R. took the stage early Sunday night to present best supporting actress.

Some are pointing out that the 1982 song was a rather poor choice to introduce two Black presenters:

Next, the show played Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who was introducing the best song nominee from Encanto.

That pick, some viewers pointed out, really wasn’t the best look either.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that the ceremony was produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip), who is leading an all-Black producing team for the first time in the show’s history.

