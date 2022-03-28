Oscars Slammed for Playing Toto’s “Africa” as Daniel Kaluuya, H.E.R. Took Stage

For an awards ceremony trying to be as diverse and socially conscious as possible, you’d think somebody would have taken a closer look at music choices being played to introduce presenters at the 2022 Oscars.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards production team played Toto’s “Africa” as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R. took the stage early Sunday night to present best supporting actress.

Some are pointing out that the 1982 song was a rather poor choice to introduce two Black presenters:

And the Oscar for “Absolute Worst Time to Play ‘Africa’ by Toto” goes to… THE OSCARS. — Brian Murray (@Murricane1014) March 28, 2022

Oh hey btw good for all the diverse on-screen inclusiveness, but…was anybody else super weirded-out by them playing Toto’s “Africa” when Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. came out earlier? Just me? <looks at feed> Ok, so not just me. Good. #Oscars — Moisés Chiullán 肖振藩 (@moiseschiu) March 28, 2022

Who the hell picked “Africa” as the song for Daniel and H.E.R. walking up, that seems like the easiest choice to not make #Oscars — Xandra (@xanschlechte) March 28, 2022

The Oscar’s playing AFRICA when HER and Daniel walked out is FOUL #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EJwM83zz4n — andy (@andyyngyyen) March 28, 2022

Uh….They played « Africa » by Toto as Daniel Kaluuya came on stage. The Oscars still got it! — Chris Berube (@ChrisBerube) March 28, 2022

Next, the show played Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who was introducing the best song nominee from Encanto.

That pick, some viewers pointed out, really wasn’t the best look either.

so far they've introduced Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. with Toto's "Africa" and Stephanie Beatriz with "La Isla Bonita," honestly how the hell is this happening — rob sheffield (@robsheff) March 28, 2022

And now La Isla Bonita for Stephanie Beatriz? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gcatTwh0Q9 — Hilary Banks (@soniamariesays) March 28, 2022

pretty sure them playing “La Isla Bonita” by Madonna to introduce Stephanie Beatriz is a hate crime or an act of white feminist aggression. Idk, it doesn’t sit right with me. Like, just play an actual Latinx song not an appropriated one??!! — Dr. Ayanna Dozier (@dozierayanna) March 28, 2022

After Africa and La Isla Bonita the Oscars are going to play Wang Chung when Youn Yuh-jung walks out aren’t they. — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) March 28, 2022

It’s worth pointing out, however, that the ceremony was produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip), who is leading an all-Black producing team for the first time in the show’s history.