Oscars: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite Award

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead has won the fan-favorite award at the 2022 Oscars, besting other popular picks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Camila Cabello’s Cinderella.

The unofficial award, which was announced on Sunday during the Oscars ceremony, came as part of a partnership between the Academy and Twitter to give recognition to a popular film released in 2021, regardless if it received a nomination for the Academy Awards. Users were allowed to vote up to 20 times a day during the voting period for their favorites, and three users who voted will be selected at a later time for a trip to Los Angeles to present an award at the 2023 Oscars.

During the 18-day voting period for the #OscarsFanFavorite category, which began on Feb. 14, conversations about Army of the Dead increased 4,548 percent compared to the previous 18 days, a Twitter spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. The Las Vegas–set apocalyptic zombie heist was released May 14 on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista as the leader of a team of mercenaries.

Snyder fans also descended onto Twitter to crown a scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the “Snyder cut,” for the #OscarsCheerMoment award, which gives a nod toward a fan-favorite scene from a 2021 film. Chatter about the Snyder cut increased 77 percent during the voting period, according to Twitter, compared to the previous 18 days. Justice League star Ray Fisher also cast a vote on Twitter for the scene, which sees Flash (Ezra Miller) enter the “speed force.”

The Academy made a concerted effort at this year’s Oscars to draw a wider audience, both with the Twitter awards and by inviting a group of Instagram creators to attend the ceremony to create content. But when the “Twitter Oscar” was first announced in early February, it drew the ire of some members of the Academy who viewed it as a move to appeal to the masses. The social media–voted category was reminiscent of the most popular film category that was first proposed for the 2019 Oscars but never came to fruition.