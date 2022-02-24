Skip to main content

Oscars: Venus and Serena Williams Serving Up Increased Support for ‘King Richard’ in Homestretch (Exclusive)

The tennis legends, who are both executive producers of the film, will assume a greater role in the film's awards campaign as the race enters its homestretch.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend
Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When a film about your childhood winds up nominated for six Oscars including best picture, it makes sense to devote a little more time to supporting it, even if you are extremely busy tennis legends like Venus Williams and Serena Williams. And that is exactly what the Williams sisters are doing on behalf of King Richard as the final round of Oscars voting nears, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The duo, who along with one of their sisters, Isha Price, are executive producers of the film, recorded a Q&A about the film this week alongside its Oscar-nominated stars, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, which will play following a SAG Awards screening this afternoon and following a screening tomorrow afternoon for CAA Amplify (a platform which “promotes and supports artists and leaders of color”).

Venus and Serena Williams are also on the cover of the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar promoting the film. Serena has booked up a number of upcoming TV appearances to support the film, including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and more promotional efforts are in the works.

Meanwhile, THR has learned, Price and Venus Williams will join the film’s cast at Sunday’s SAG Awards, where they are nominated for the top award, best ensemble; and Price and both Venus and Serena Williams will attend the Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the Critics Choice Awards on March 13 and the Academy Awards on March 27.

