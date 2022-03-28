Oscars: Winners Respond Backstage to “Short Sighted” Telecast Format Change

Editor Joe Walker accepts the Best Film Editing award for 'Dune' onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

The Academy presented eight Oscars in the so-called “golden hour” before the 2022 live broadcast began, celebrating the artists and their work.

But afterwards in the press room, numerous winners weighed in on the controversial decision to award them before the live broadcast and play edited versions during the telecast.

Joe Walker, the Oscar-winning film editor of Dune, pointed out the irony that his speech was edited for the televised ceremony — the beginning and the end. He admitted that “we understand the pressure on the Academy,” but argued “We all stand together in the Academy with equal strength, and I feel strongly that that was a disservice.”

His fellow Oscar winner from Dune, cinematographer Greig Fraser, admitted that he understood the decision to change the format but called it “little short sighted.”

“Films are made by the sound recordists, by the visual effects supervisors, by the editors, by the production designers. It seems odd to have some random relegation,” he said. “We understand the economics [of the Oscar telecast]. But at the same time, it’s up to us, I think, to change the economics. We want to encourage kids who are watching these awards to go [for instance] ‘you know what, I’m not an actor. I’m not a director. I’m not a producer, but I want to be a makeup artist.'”

“Obviously, ideally everyone’s speech gets equal air time and there’s no feeling of a hierarchy,” said Riz Ahmed, who won an Oscar for the live action short The Long Goodbye. “For me what is important is that that doesn’t become the story. Ultimately, we’re here to celebrate [the films].”

Alberto Mielgro, director of Oscar-winning animated short The Windshield Wiper, admitted “At first we felt it was an indignation. But it felt frivolous to protest.” He added, “I think they handled it well. … [but] I hope this is the last year they do that.”

And Jenny Beavan, who collected an Academy Award for costume design for Cruella during the live show, admitted that prior to the show, she signed one of the petitions urging the Academy to change its “very disrespectful” format. “I think it felt cheating on the people,” she said. “I think it would be better if then found a better way of shortening [the show].”