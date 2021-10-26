Oscars: Norway Selects ‘Worst Person in the World’ for International Feature Category

Norway has picked The Worst Person in the World, a critically-acclaimed relationship dramedy from director Joachim Trier (Oslo, August 31) to compete for the 2022 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

Renate Reinsve won the best actress honor in Cannes for her star-making performance in Worst Person as Julie, a woman about to turn 30 who still hasn’t figured out what she wants from life and which man she wants to love. Her choices include the slightly toxic Aksel (Trier regular Anders Danielsen Lie), a successful graphic novelist, and Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), a charming but unambitious barista.

The Worst Person in the World marks a return to Norwegian arthouse drama for Trier, who followed up his well-received Reprise (2006) and Oslo, August 31st (2011) with the English-language feature Louder Than Bombs — starring Jesse Eisenberg, Gabriel Byrne and Isabelle Huppert — and 2017’s Thelma, Trier’s first attempt at horror.

Norwegian films have been nominated for the Oscars five times, but the country has yet to win the best international feature trophy.

The deadline for submissions in the international feature category is Nov. 1. The Oscar shortlists will be announced on Dec. 21. The Oscar nominations will be unveiled on Feb. 8. The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.