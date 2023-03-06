Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to Give ‘In Memoriam’ Performance at 95th Academy Awards Ceremony

Grammy-winning musician and sometime actor Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars ceremony, Oscar producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney announced Monday.

A four-time Grammy winner, Kravitz has recorded 11 studio albums that have sold some 40 million copies worldwide. He’s also appeared as an actor in such films as Lee Daniels’ Oscar winner Precious (2009) and The Butler (2013), playing Nurse John and James Holloway, respectively, and as the character Cinna in two Hunger Games film: The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. More recently, Kravitz starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in Jason Moore’s action comedy Shotgun Wedding.

As the only child of actress Roxie Roker and Hollywood producer Sy Kravitz, Kravitz has deep Hollywood connections. He was married to actress Lisa Bonet and their child is The Batman and Max Max: Fury Road actress Zoë Kravitz.

The “In Memoriam” section, which pays tribute to prominent members of the film industry who died in the previous year, is always among the most-watched parts of the Oscar broadcast. Following the on-air tribute, the more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on A-Frame, the Academy’s digital magazine.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscar ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and on broadcast outlets reaching more than 200 territories worldwide Sunday, March 12, starting from 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

The producers will be unveiling more details of the show, and participating talent throughout the week in the lead-up to the ceremony.