‘Our Idiot Brother’ Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From University

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who played Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan’s son in 2011’s Our Idiot Brother, has been reported missing according to a news release from Millersville University on Thursday.

Mindler was last seen at approximately 8:11 p.m. Tuesday evening, the alert stated. He was reported missing that night after not returning to his dorm room or answering calls from his family.

Millersville University police filed a report with the National Crime Information Center and notified local police departments. Those with information about Mindler’s whereabouts have been asked to step forward. Information can be reported confidentially via the University’s LiveSafe app.

“Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021,” wrote the University via its official Twitter account. The tweets described his clothing in detail.

Mindler’s mother clarified to local newspaper The Morning Call that her son is 19, not 20 as the University tweets stated.

His credits include an episode of As the World Turns and the short film Frequency. Mindler’s most recent credit was in the 2016 TV movie: Chad: An American Boy.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police.