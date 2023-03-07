‘The Inspection’ Filmmaker Elegance Bratton to Be Honored at Outfest Fusion Film Festival

Outfest is gearing up for the 20th anniversary of its Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival.

The organization revealed on Tuesday the lineup of films that will screen during the 10-day festival as well as the news that The Inspection filmmaker Elegance Bratton has been selected to receive the Fusion Achievement Award at the opening night gala on March 24.

The honor recognizes “an individual who has made a significant contribution to LGBTQ+ visibility in stories, arts and media,” per Outfest. Bratton has been making the rounds as of late for A24’s The Inspection starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. Inspired by his own story, The Inspection follows a gay Black man who is rejected by his mother and left with few options for his future. He then decides to join the Marines where he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will forever change his life.

Past recipients of the honor include Stephanie Beatriz, Michaela Coel, Nisha Ganatra, Angela Robinson, Wilson Cruz, Alec Mapa, Patrik-Ian Polk, Cheryl Dunye and more.

Offered Outfest executive director Damien Navarro: “Being able to honor Elegance has been something I’ve been looking forward to since my tenure at Outfest began. He is one of our most inspiring alumni and his recent body of work only proves that his trajectory is just beginning.”

The festival kicks off March 24 and will continue through April 2 with both in-person and online screenings as well as free community workshops, networking events and the annual One Minute Movie Contest. Passes are on sale now to the public and individual tickets go on sale March 14. Outfest Fusion is presented by IMDb with additional sponsorship from Comcast NBCUniversal, Gilead, the Fight Magazine, West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board, Bank of America, the Aster, Ovation Hollywood, ABC7 and On The Red Carpet, Clear Channel Outdoor and Variety.

The lineup of feature films is below.

Finding Her Beat (dir. Dawn Mikkelson, Keri Pickett | USA, Japan | Los Angeles premiere)

Follow The Protocol (dir. Fábio Leal | Brazil)

Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn (dir. Timothy Harris | USA | North American premiere)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (dir. Lisa Cortés | USA)

Soft (dir. Joseph Amenta | Canada | United States premiere)

Soy Niño (dir. Lorena Zilleruelo | France, Chile | Los Angeles premiere)

Summer With Hope (dir. Sadaf Foroughi | Canada, Iran)

The Harvest (dir. Caylee So | USA | Los Angeles Premiere)

The Stroll (dir. Zackary Drucker, Kristen Lovell | USA | West Coast premiere)