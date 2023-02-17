Berlin: Julie Gayet, Adelaide Kane, Jay O. Sanders, Clemens Schick, Manuel Cauchi Team for ‘Outrage’ (Exclusive)

French star Julie Gayet (The Perfect Mother) is among an ensemble cast to have has assembled for revenge thriller Outrage alongside Adelaide Kane (The Purge), Jay O. Sanders (The Day After Tomorrow), Clemens Schick (Andor), and Manuel Cauchi (13 Hours).

The now-completed feature directorial debut from French-American filmmaker Mathieu Bonzon, Outrage will be screening at the European Film Market in Berlin, where Film Mode Entertainment is handling global sales.

“We’re excited to be working with the talented Mathieu Bonzon on his feature directorial debut,” said Film Mode’s Clay Epstein. “This is a tight thriller with a fantastic twist, and we can’t wait for audiences to join in on the fun.”

Outrage takes place in a secluded French château, where a group of international media and political personalities gather for a private dinner party. Beneath the glitz and glamor lie dark conspiracies between an extremist group and a burgeoning news media company. As Ivy, a level-headed reporter, begins to unravel the tangled web of secrets, the partygoers realize that they have stumbled into a deadly trap. At the center of it all sits an unassuming mother with a mysterious agenda and revenge on her mind. The partygoers must not only fight for the truth, but for their lives.

“I’m grateful to Clay and his team for championing my directorial debut and look forward to sharing Outrage with audiences around the world,” said Bonzon, whose producing credits include Kurt Wimmer’s modern reimagining of Children of the Corn, Sony’s Spiderman Universe movie Morbius, as well as 20th Century Fox’s Ford v Ferrari.

Outrage features an original score by Eric Neveux who has composed original music for 60 feature films and an original song by acclaimed French rap artist Médine.

The film is produced by Mathieu Bonzon and Aurélien Bonzon under their MadPark Films banner. Executive producers are Sarah Mitchell, Rory Haines, Allen Jo and R.F.I. Porto who wrote the screenplay with Marlène Poste.