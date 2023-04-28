Owen Wilson on a Potential Theatrical Deal for Nancy Meyers Movie: “What You Would Want and Expect”

After Netflix and Nancy Meyers parted ways last month on the filmmaker’s comeback project over budgetary issues, Warner Bros. swooped in to start conversations. Though a deal hasn’t been confirmed, all signs point to a potential theatrical release, with A-listers Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson on board to star.

When THR bumped into Wilson at the premiere of his film Paint, the actor was optimistic. “Originally, it was intended as a streaming movie, but now maybe it’ll be theatrical [with Warner Bros.], and that seems like what you would want and expect from a Nancy Meyers movie,” relayed the actor, who opened up briefly about his conversations with Meyers before signing on.

“She just loves movies, and that’s what makes it fun — talking with her about the way this movie will look and the references for it through some of the older movies that she loves that I also love.”

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, the project had been known as Paris Paramount, although it’s unclear if that was a working title, a code name or the official title. Sources previously told THR that Paris centers on a talented young writer-director who falls in love with a producer, with the pair making several successful films before calling it quits romantically and professionally. The two are forced back together, however, when a great new project arises, and they find themselves teamed up again and having to deal with high stakes and volatile stars.

