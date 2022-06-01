Owen Wilson’s ‘Secret Headquarters’ Family Pic Heads to Paramount+

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Owen Wilson-starrer Secret Headquarters, a family action-comedy for Paramount and Jerry Bruckheimer, is headed straight-to-streaming on Paramount+.
The superhero film will exclusively debut on the streaming platform this August in the U.S. and Canada, and in select international markets where Paramount+ is available. Secret Headquarters was previously set to hit theaters on Aug. 5, 2022.
The move comes as Paramount and Hollywood legacy studios seek to grow their own online services and compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video.
Secret Headquarters follows a kid and his friends discovering the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.
Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently helmed the Netflix feature Project Power, directed from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost.
“We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount streaming, said in a statement.
Secret Headquarters also stars Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman and is executive produced by Orlee-Rose Strauss and Scott Lumpkin.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Warner Bros. Discovery
Michael De Luca, Pam Abdy Reach Deal to Lead Warner Bros. Film Division (Exclusive)
-
-
Jeremy Thomas Productions
Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ Heading to U.S. With Sideshow, Janus Films
-
Venice Film Festival
Catherine Deneuve to Receive Venice Film Festival Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
-
-
Mary Steenburgen
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’