Owen Wilson’s ‘Secret Headquarters’ Family Pic Heads to Paramount+

The Owen Wilson-starrer Secret Headquarters, a family action-comedy for Paramount and Jerry Bruckheimer, is headed straight-to-streaming on Paramount+.

The superhero film will exclusively debut on the streaming platform this August in the U.S. and Canada, and in select international markets where Paramount+ is available. Secret Headquarters was previously set to hit theaters on Aug. 5, 2022.

The move comes as Paramount and Hollywood legacy studios seek to grow their own online services and compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video.

Secret Headquarters follows a kid and his friends discovering the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who recently helmed the Netflix feature Project Power, directed from a script they wrote with Josh Koenigsberg, based on a story by Christopher Yost.

“We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount streaming, said in a statement.

Secret Headquarters also stars Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman and is executive produced by Orlee-Rose Strauss and Scott Lumpkin.