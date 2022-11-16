Oyin Oladejo Nabs Lead in Refugee Revenge Drama ‘Orah’

- Share this article on Facebook
Star Trek: Discovery actress Oyin Oladejo is starring in the indie feature Orah, from director Lonzo Nzekwe and fellow Nigerian-Canadian creative talent.
Oladejo plays the titular character Orah Dokubo, who at age 15 killed a man in Nigeria before fleeing Africa with her infant son. Seventeen years later, Orah is an illegal immigrant in Canada and working as a taxi driver for an attorney and his high-profile Nigerian client, Bami Hazar, who are both involved in international money laundering.
After Hazar orders the murder of Orah’s son, she begins a revenge spree to bring Hazar to justice and has to resort to violence to settle the score when all legal options fail.
Related Stories
Oladejo is a Toronto-based actress originally from Nigeria who plays Lieutenant Junior Grade Joann Owosekun on Star Trek: Discovery and also starred on Hulu’s Endlings. Nzekwe wrote and directs Orah, which has wrapped two weeks of production in Sudbury, Ontario, ahead of a second unit shoot in Nigeria in early December.
The ensemble cast includes Agape Mngomezulu, Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Morgan Bedard, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Oresiri Erhuero, Okechukwu Chukwundi Ukeje, Femi Lawson and Christopher Seivright.
The producer credits are shared by Nzekwe, Floyd Kane (Diggstown) and Amos Adetuyi (The Boathouse).
“Orah is a film I’ve been developing for the past 11 years. I’m very grateful to finally begin shooting with the talented cast and crew we’ve assembled and honored to be able to shoot part of the film in Nigeria which plays such a key role,” Nzekwe said in a statement.
Producers Kane and Adetuyi boarded the Orah project five years ago, and finally got the indie before the cameras with financing from Telefilm Canada and Ontario Creates. “I am grateful that Lonzo wanted to work with us on Orah. It’s great to bring a story to the screen that reflects my Nigerian heritage,” Adetuyi added in his own statement.
Orah is produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films and IronFlix Inc., which focuses on film from Africa and the African diaspora.
