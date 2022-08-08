Live-Action Pac-Man Movie in the Works from Wayfarer, Bandai Namco (Exclusive)

A live-action film is in development based on the classic arcade game with an endless appetite, Pac-Man.

The project hails from Bandai Namco Entertainment — the company behind Pac-Man, as well as games like Galaga and Tekken — and Wayfarer Studios, the production company founded by Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz.

First introduced in the U.S. in 1980 — and originally called Puck Man in Japan — Pac-Man became a coin-operated staple. The game is set in mazes where Pac-Man has to eat pellets while being pursued by colorful ghosts as the mazes get progressively more difficult.

The game begat merchandise, several sequel games like Ms. Pac-Man, as well as two television series, including a Hanna–Barbera produced ABC series and a Disney XD take.

The project will be based on an original idea from Chuck Williams (Sonic the Hedgehog) of Lightbeam Entertainment. Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios; Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam.

Wayfarer, which recently announced a $125 million investment from Sarowtiz for expanded production growth, was behind Disney+ feature Clouds. Its upcoming slate includes football drama The Senior and the coming-of-age dramedy Empire Waist.