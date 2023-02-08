Owen Wilson Follows in Bob Ross‘ Footsteps as Quirky TV Artist in ’Paint’ Trailer

Owen Wilson appears to be channeling his inner Bob Ross in the first trailer for IFC Films’ upcoming comedy Paint.

Director Brit McAdams’ film is set for release on April 7 and stars Wilson as Carl Nargle, the beloved host of a long-running instructional painting series on Vermont public television. Trouble arises when a younger painter played by Ciara Renée is hired to attract a different demographic, exacerbating Carl’s deep-seated insecurities about his own artistic talents.

“You’re entitled to your favorite TV show — that’s what makes this country great,” a frustrated Carl begrudgingly admits in the trailer just before he is seen hurling a can of paint at a wall.

The footage also shows Wilson’s character receiving plenty of attention from female supporters, including an awkward moment involving a fondue outing with one particularly devoted fan.

Paint’s cast includes Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lusia Strus and Stephen Root. McAdams (Tosh.0) directs his own script, which made the Black List in 2010.

Although he’s not mentioned in the trailer, the film appears to take inspiration from Ross, who starred on the public television series The Joy of Painting in the 1980s and ’90s before his death in 1995 at age 52.

The movie’s producers are Peter Brant, whose credits include a far more serious paint-centric film in 2000’s Pollock, and Sam Maydew. Wilson executive produces alongside Richard J. Bosner and Joel David Moore.

Wilson currently plays Mobius M. Mobius on Disney+’s Loki, which is set to return for its second season later this year. His recent film credits include Secret Headquarters, Marry Me and The French Dispatch.