Palm Springs Film Fest: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and ‘King Richard’ Ensemble to Be Honored (Exclusive)

King Richard‘s lead actor Will Smith, supporting actresses Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton and supporting actors Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn will share the Ensemble Performance Award at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Festival said Monday.

All six are expected to attend the awards ceremony on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, all part of the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will kick off that night and run through Jan. 17.

“King Richard is a wonderful film that tells the emotional story of Richard William’s determination and vision that, along with the steady support of his wife Oracene, turned their daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars,” PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “Will Smith absolutely transforms into Richard, alongside a powerful Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, in this true ensemble film that also features exceptional performances from newcomers Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, and an impressive cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as pivotal coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is proud to present the Ensemble Performance Award to the cast of King Richard.”

Past recipients of the honor include the casts of Argo (which went on to win the best picture Oscar), American Hustle, The Big Short, Hidden Figures, The Imitation Game and The Social Network.

King Richard‘s cast joins this year’s previously announced PSIFF honorees: Belfast (Vanguard Award) presented to writer and director Kenneth Branagh and cast members Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill; Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penelope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress); Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Jennifer Hudson (Chairman’s Award); and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).