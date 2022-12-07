Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s ‘80 for Brady’ to Open Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Kyle Marvin-directed 80 for Brady — a Paramount Pictures comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field and produced by NFL superstar Tom Brady — will touch down in Palm Springs on Jan. 6.

The film has been selected to open the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival by making its world premiere at the Richards Center for the Arts. The film’s stars and director are expected to attend the opening night festivities. Inspired by a true story, it follows four best friends who take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Brady, play in the big game. In addition to making his producing debut, Brady appears in the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 3.

The fest will close with The Lost King on Jan. 15. The Warner Bros. Pictures film stars Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price, Helen Katamba and Lewis Macleod in the story of an ambitious writer and amateur historian who unearths Richard III’s long-missing remains in a Leicester car park.

In total, PSIFF will screen 134 films from 64 countries including 27 premieres. Highlights and special guests include the world premiere of documentary Shot in the Arm with director Scott Hamilton Kennedy and subject Neil deGrasse Tyson scheduled to attend; Alice, Darling with star Anna Kendrick; The Banshees of Inisherin with Colin Farrell; Chevalier with director Stephen Williams; the North American premiere of Hilma with director Lasse Hallström and actress Lena Olin; Linoleum with director Colin West and actors Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; the U.S. premiere of Moving On with director Paul Weitz; the North American premiere of My Neighbor Adolf with Udo Kier; the North American premiere of Racist Trees with directors Sara Newens and Mina T. Son; and Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano, which he stars in and directs.

Said artistic director Lili Rodriguez: “Our programmers have dedicated almost a year to scouting the world for the films that make up this edition. It is our most thematically diverse year yet and I don’t believe you’ll find two movies that are alike.”

The Modern Master section — billed as “new films, classic auteurs” — features All the Beauty and the Bloodshed from Laura Poitras, Broker from Hirokazu Koreeda, A Compassionate Spy from Steve James, Hilma from Lasse Hallström, No Bears from Jafar Panahi, One Fine Morning from Mia Hansen-Løve, R.M.N. from Cristian Mungiu, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams from Luca Guadagnino, and Tori and Lokita from Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne.

Worth noting: Olivia Wilde’s highly publicized second film, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, will screen as part of this year’s lineup in the local spotlight section as the Warner Bros. release was filmed in and around Palm Springs.

PSIFF general tickets go on sale Dec. 22. The full lineup can be found here.