Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Picks Up Three Awards From Palm Springs International Film Festival

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Though the COVID-19 pandemic crushed in-person plans, officials went ahead with announcing honors for films that were set to screen at this month’s Palm Springs International Film Festival. That decision has led to good news for Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero.
The film, starring Amir Jadidi in the story of a man who tries to convince a creditor to withdraw his complaint, picked up three awards from the festival by winning the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award and earning a best actor prize for Jadidi and best screenplay prize for Farhadi. The latter two honors came in FIPRESCI international categories. A special jury of international film critics reviewed 36 of the 93 official submissions for the Academy Awards international feature film category and picked winners for best international feature film, best actor, best actress and best screenplay.
Related Stories
Tatiana Huezo’s Prayers for the Stolen was named best international film. The Mexican film — adapted from the novel by Jennifer Clement about three adolescent girls living in a town at war — also picked up the Ibero-American Award. Rounding out the FIPRESCI international category is Agathe Rouselle who won best actress for the French film Titane. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s critically acclaimed animated film Flee continued a standout awards season by being named best documentary.
A full list of winners can be found below.
FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film
Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), directed by Tatiana Huezo
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an International Feature Film
Amir Jadidi for A Hero (Iran)
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actress in an International Feature Film
Agathe Rousselle for Titane (France)
FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay
Asghar Farhadi for A Hero (Iran)
Best Documentary Award
Flee (Denmark), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
New Voices New Visions Award
Happening (France), directed by Audrey Diwan
Ibero-American Award
Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico), directed by Tatiana Huezo
Local Jury Award
Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Young Cineastes Award
Yuni (Indonesia), directed by Kamila Andini
Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award
A Hero (Iran), director Asghar Farhadi
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day