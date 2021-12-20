Palm Springs’ Starry Film Awards Gala Canceled Due to COVID-19 Spike

The Palm Springs International Film Society is scrapping plans for its starry Film Awards gala due to the recent COVID-19 spike. The org behind the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the cancellation Monday amid rising concerns and case counts due to the omicron variant that is leading to a wave of high-profile cancelations from New York to Los Angeles.

“We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff,” the Film Society said in a statement received by The Hollywood Reporter.

The gala was set to take place on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, and per the official website, the event was already sold out with an expected 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the building. Honorees who were expected to attend include Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, the Belfast team (including Kenneth Branagh, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill), Andrew Garfield, the ensemble from King Richard (including Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn), Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman.

The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will go on as planned with events scheduled from Jan. 7-17 with proof of vaccination and masks required. Like last year, the Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to for a virtual celebration of the honorees.

The news comes right after confirmation that the BAFTA Tea Party, scheduled for Jan. 8, has also been nixed due to the virus as the fate of next month’s other high-profile, large-scale gatherings like the Critics Choice Awards and other awards season events fall into question.

“We were anticipating gathering together in person,” reads the BAFTA statement. “However, given the uncertainties around the impact this current COVID-19 variant will have on our community, the prudent decision for BAFTA and our attendees is to delay resuming these large-scale events in Los Angeles. We thank our partners, particularly Jaguar Land Rover, BritBox, Heineken and the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, for their understanding and support in this difficult decision.”