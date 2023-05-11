Cannes: Pamela Adlon, Evan Handler Help Round out Cast of David Duchovny’s ‘Bucky F***ing Dent’ (Exclusive)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things, Californication), Evan Handler (Sex and the City, Californication), Jason Beghe (Chicago P.D.) and Daphne Rubin-Vega (In The Heights) have joined the cast of Yale Entertainment’s Bucky F*cking Dent alongside the previously announced David Duchovny, Logan Marshall-Green, and Stephanie Beatriz.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus from directing feature films, Duchovny is back behind the camera with this latest project, with a screenplay he adapted from his novel of the same name. Additionally, original music by Duchovny is featured in Bucky F*cking Dent.

Bucky F*cking Dent was produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine and Duchovny.

Now in post-production, the film will have its world premiere as a spotlight narrative selection at the 2023 Tribeca Festival this June. CAA is representing the domestic sales; Great Escape is handling the international sales and will be introducing the film to buyers in Cannes.

“We’re very fortunate to be working with such an incredibly talented team in front of and behind the camera,” said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment. “We look forward to premiering Bucky F*cking Dent at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival where audiences will get to experience David’s vision come to life on the big screen.”

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Duchovny discussed the story for the film, his first feature as director since 2004’s The House of D, starring Anton Yelchin and Robin Williams.

“In 1978, the Yankees came from behind to beat the Red Socks in a one-game playoff, and Bucky Dent hit the home run to beat the Red Socks, who hadn’t won a pennant since 1918,” he said. “It’s about loving the losers because we’re all losers. We have such a culture of ‘It’s all about winning.’ We all lose a lot more than we win in this life. If you come with a philosophy acknowledging losing, you get called a defeatist when I think it’s called being a humanist.”

Bucky F*cking Dent begins in the summer of 1978 as an aimless thirty-something New Yorker, Ted (Marshall-Green), moves back home after learning of the failing health of his father, Marty (Duchovny). Together with Mariana (Beatriz)–Marty’s Nuyorican grief counselor they form a scrappy trio of outcasts making overdue connections and taking significant risks on true love.

Executive producers are Peter R. Anske, Aviva Carroll, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Kurt Ebner, Patrick Heaphy, Randy Kleinman, Jason Kringstein, Tiffany Kuzon, Scott Levenson, David Nazar, Michael J. Rothstein, Anne Ruden, Gregory Ruden, Nick Phillips, and Jeffrey Tussi.