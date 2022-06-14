Pamela Adlon Sets Feature Directorial Debut With Ilana Glazer Pregnancy Comedy (Exclusive)

Pamela Adlon has zeroed in on her first post-Better Things project.

The Emmy-winning talent will make her feature directorial debut on an untitled pregnancy comedy for FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners from a script by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz.

Broad City breakout Glazer will star in the film playing Eden, an aggressively single woman who, after getting pregnant from a one-night stand, leans on her married best friend and mother of two to guide her through gestation and beyond. Actress, writer and stand-up star Michelle Buteau will play the best friend, Dawn.

Filming is set to begin in July in New York City. Glazer is producing through her Starrpix banner alongside Rabinowitz, Range Media Partners co-founder Susie Fox, and FilmNation’s president of production Ashley Fox. FilmNation, Range and CAA Media Finance are handling U.S. sales of the project with FilmNation also overseeing international.

“As fans of the classic hard comedies we grew up on, and as mothers of young kids, we’re thrilled to be making the movie we’ve been waiting for,” said FilmNation’s Fox and Range’s Fox in a joint statement. [The two are not related.] “This movie will tug at your heartstrings but, only after it makes you pee-laugh in public.”

Adlon, who directed the majority of Better Things episodes, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was shepherding a slew of projects through her two-year-old production company, Slam Book Inc. Those include a screenplay she adapted with a friend based on that friend’s memoir and a limited series at FX. In addition to the Peabody Award-winning Better Things, her credits include Californication, King of the Hill, FX’s Louie, Archer, Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, Rick & Morty, Bumblebee, Holler, Fairfax and countless others.

Glazer is repped by WME and Range Media Partners. She’s an Emmy Award-winner, co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star of the critically acclaimed show Broad City. After wrapping up five seasons on the Comedy Central show, Glazer segued to a diverse slate that included projects through the Generator Collective, which she co-founded with Glennis Meagher in 2016 as a forum to talk about government and politics.

She starred in Apple TV+’s murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty, opposite Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan in the psychological horror film she also co-wrote and produced titled False Positive, and recently released her standup special The Planet is Burning on Amazon Prime Video. Other credits include Rough Night and The Night Before.

Rabinowitz is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners. He works as a writer, producer, comedian and actor. He’s written for Broad City, Ramy and The Carmichael Show. He is an executive producer for the upcoming Untitled Ramy Youssef animated series on Amazon.

Buteau, last seen in the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Marry Me, is repped by CAA and Mosaic. Her other credits include Bless the Harts, Happiest Season, Always Be My Maybe, The Circle and her special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. She will soon star in her own scripted show for Netflix, Survival of the Thickest, based on her autobiographical book of essays of the same name from Gallery Books.