Pamela Anderson Documentary Heading to Netflix

A new documentary focused on Pamela Anderson’s life and made with the participation of the former Baywatch star is coming to Netflix, the streamer revealed on Wednesday.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” the streamer’s main account tweeted on Monday, adding that the star is “setting the record straight” in the film about her life and career. The Case Against 8 and Ask Dr. Ruth helmer Ryan White is directing the film, which the streamer says will feature never-before-seen archive and journal material as well as interviews with Anderson.

In a note from Anderson that accompanied Netflix’s announcement, the star wrote, “My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story.”

Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, White and Brandon Thomas Lee are producing, with documentary impresario Josh Braun executive producing. Netflix is not disclosing the documentary’s release date.

The news arrives after the team behind Hulu’s Pam & Tommy miniseries, which debuted on the streamer in early February and focuses on the events that led to the release of Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape and its effects, mentioned in multiple press interviews that they told the story without the participation of Anderson. According to showrunner D.V. DeVincentis, the team reached out to Anderson several times and never got a response.

“We particularly wanted to let Pamela Anderson know that this portrayal was very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her and wanted her to know that the show loves her,” DeVincentis told Entertainment Weekly. Actor Lily James, who plays Anderson in the miniseries, added in a story for Porter, “I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”