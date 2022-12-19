Pamela Corante Joins the Motion Picture Association’s Communications Team

Pamela Corante is joining the Motion Picture Association as vice president of global communications with an emphasis on piracy. The top lobbying organization represents the film, streaming and television industries on behalf of the world’s largest entertainment and media conglomerates.

Corante will lead communications for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the leading coalition that’s tasked with protecting the legal ecosystem for creative content, and the Trusted Partner Network, the MPA’s industry-wide film and television content security initiative.

She’ll report to MPA executive chief of global content protection and ACE chief Jan van Voorn and senior vice president of communications John Mercurio. She’ll join the MPA on Jan. 3, 2023, and will be based in Los Angeles.

Corante arrives at the MPA from Virgin Hyperloop, a Los Angeles-based transportation technology company. She previously led internal communications at AT&T’s Latin America digital entertainment division.

“Her skills and experience align perfectly with our mission to combat the existential threat piracy poses to the world’s creative economy. As we enter a new year, I’m confident Pamela will be an excellent addition to the MPA, where she’ll work closely with the ACE and TPN teams on some of the biggest priorities of the association and our member companies,” van Voorn said in a statement.

Adds Mercurio, “In her previous roles, by all accounts, Pamela has built a successful record of thinking creatively and strategically to advance a wide range of goals, and I’m confident she’ll expand upon that success as a leading member of the MPA Communications team.”