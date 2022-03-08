Paramount Folds Its Players Division Into Larger Film Studio Group

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Realigning its divisions, Paramount Pictures has effectively shut down Paramount Players, merging the arm under the leadership of Motion Picture Group co-heads Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland.
Jeremy Kramer is stepping down as president of Players.
“Partnering with our filmmakers across a range of genres and budgets is critical to our studio’s vibrancy and our business’ long-term success,” said Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins in a statement. “In uniting Paramount Players within the larger Motion Picture Group, our goal is to optimize the power of one division to scale the expertise and skill set of an incredibly talented team of executives under Daria and Mike.”
Related Stories
In the shuffle, Ashley Brucks has been appointed senior exec VP and head of development, Paramount Players while Vanessa Joyce and Jonathan Gonda have been promoted to executive vp’s of development and production.
Players, however, has a very active slate that will not be abating any time soon. Among the projects are Apartment 7A, starring Julia Garner and being produced by John Krasinski and Michael Bay; On the Come Up, an adaptation of Angie Thomas’s bestselling follow-up book to The Hate U Give, with Sanaa Lathan making her directorial debut; the sci-fi thriller Significant Other starring Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy.
Those projects are being developed in concert with Big Paramount, which is focusing on franchise fare such as Transformers and Mission: Impossible, Sandra Bullock’s upcoming The Lost City, a sequel to the hit hybrid animation film Sonic the Hedgehog, and the adventure epic Dungeons & Dragons, among others.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day