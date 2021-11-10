Paramount Pictures Names Jenny Tartikoff to Top Communications Role

Paramount Pictures has named Jenny Tartikoff to the role of executive vp, global communications.

In her role, Tartikoff will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications and corporate social responsibility.

She will report to Brian Robbins, the newly ascended president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. She begins in her new role Nov. 15.

The move continues the structural shakeup at the studio as Robbins reshuffles and remakes the executive team around him. Veteran communications chief Chris Petrikin, who was closely aligned to Robbins’ predecessor, Jim Gianopulos, previously held the position.

“Jenny is a seasoned and skilled communications executive with broad and deep experience in Hollywood and a strong network of industry relationships,” Robbins said in a statement. “She brings a rare combination of a strategic approach with the tactical acumen to match, and I’m looking forward to working with her to bring all of that to bear on behalf of Paramount Pictures.”

Tartikoff has a 20-year career spanning multiple industries, including film, television, media, news and tech. She is coming from a brief stint as head of content and advertising communications at Spotify and before that served as senior vp, global communications at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group where she gained experience dealing with corporate issues across diversity, equity and inclusion, talent relations, transition management, litigation and executive communications.

“Paramount Pictures is one of the most iconic and treasured film studios,” stated Tartikoff. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Brian, his leadership team and the entire organization as we launch an incredible slate of movies, and together, build on the studio’s rich legacy.”