Three ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Films Set at Paramount, Nickelodeon

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon are planning three films based in the world of the popular series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Lauren Montgomery is attached to direct the first of the three films in development, which is currently untitled. All three films are planned as theatrical releases.

Avatar co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will produce the untitled feature, along with longtime producing partner Eric Coleman. The movie will be produced under Avatar Studios, which was formed in 2021 under Nickelodeon as a division designed to produce content spanning series and movies based on the worlds of Avatar and subsequent series The Legend of Korra.

Avatar: The Last Airbender ran from 2005 to 2008 and was set in a world of warring nation-states where people, known as “benders”, can manipulate the four elements of earth, fire, wind, and water. The series has received the Peabody Award, a Primetime Emmy, Annie Awards and Genesis Awards.

“As original creators Mike and Bryan expand the Avatar universe with us, we’re keeping it all in the family with Lauren bringing the same kind of expert, beautiful work she did on the original series to her new directing duties on the forthcoming theatrical,” says Ramsey Naito, president of animation at Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation. Latifa Ouaou will be overseeing development on the film, alongside Jason McConnell.

Paramount and Nickelodeon partnered on the Paw Patrol animated feature. Upcoming Paramount Animation titles include a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature, a Paw Patrol sequel, an untitled Transformers animation and a Smurfs musical.