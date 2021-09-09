Paramount Picks Up Horror Thriller ‘Orphan: First Kill’ From eOne, Dark Castle (Exclusive)

Paramount Players has picked up the domestic rights to horror thriller Orphan: First Kill from eOne and Dark Castle.

The movie, now in post-production, is a prequel to Dark Castle’s 2009 movie, Orphan, which was distributed by Warner Bros.

EOne and Dark Castle co-financed the prequel that was directed by William Brent Bell, who previously helmed The Boy and The Devil Inside.

First Kill centers on Leena, a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition. Following an escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Leena comes to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy Connecticut family. But Leena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role from the original movie and now also serves as an associate producer on the new movie. Julia Stiles stars as the mother with Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan and Hiro Kanagawa rounding out the cast.

Dave Coggeshall wrote the script. Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin produced along with James Tomlinson.

David Leslie Johnson, who wrote the original for Dark Castle, executive produced along with Daryl Katz, Chloe Katz, Paul Marcaccio, Victor Moyers and Kyle Irving. Co-producers are Kelly Gallagher and Robert Bell.

No release date has been set.