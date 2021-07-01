Paramount+ Takes ‘Infinite’ for International Markets

Following its recent U.S. debut on ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+, the Paramount Pictures sci-fi thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and directed by Antoine Fuqua, will also bow on the streamer in its international markets.

The film will become available on Paramount+ in Canada, Latin America, the Nordics and Australia, where the service launches that day, on Aug. 11, the company said on Thursday. Infinite is the streamer’s most-watched movie in the U.S. to date.

The film, which is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz and delves into the concept of reincarnation through characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future, also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend and Liz Carr.

“With the international debut of Paramount Pictures’ Infinite on Paramount+ in Australia, Canada, the Nordics, and Latin America, we are building momentum for premium content to launch globally everywhere we have the Paramount+ streaming service,” said Kelly Day, president, streaming and COO, ViacomCBS Networks International. “And we are just getting started.”

By the end of 2021, ViacomCBS wants to launch Paramount+ in 25 markets, ramping up to 45 by the end of 2022.

Infinite focuses on Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), who is haunted by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. “Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves ‘Infinites,’ revealing to him that his memories may be real – but they are from multiple past lives,” according to the plot description. “The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.”

The news that the movie would bypass U.S. cinemas to launch on Paramount+ blindsided key talent.