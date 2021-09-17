‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Teaser Trailer Released

After a six-year hiatus, the Paranormal Activity series has been resurrected.

Next month’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin has released it’s first trailer:

This marks the seventh entry in the horror franchise that launched with 2007’s Paranormal Activity and most recently released Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension in 2015.

Unlike the previous films, however, Next of Kin will not be released in theaters and instead will exclusively debut on Paramount+ when it comes out Oct. 29, just before Halloween.

The film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown in what’s described as “an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise.” The film is directed by William Eubank and written by Christopher Landon and producers include Jason Blum, Oren Peli, Landon, Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey.