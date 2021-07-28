New York’s Famed Paris Theater to Reopen Permanently in Early August

The Paris Theater — New York City’s longest-running art house cinema that was rescued by Netflix — will reopen permanently on August 6.

The streamer signed a lease in November 2019 saving the landmark single-screen cinema from permanent closure. Like other theaters, the Paris was subsequently forced to turn off its lights because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past spring, the streamer temporarily used the locale to showcase several of its awards films.

In celebration of the official reopening, filmmaker Radha Blank has been selected to program a week-long series of repertory films alongside her critically acclaimed 2020 feature directorial debut, The Forty-Year-Old Version.

The nine other films are John Cassavetes’s Shadows (35mm); Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon (35mm); Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank (35mm); Kathleen Collins’s Losing Ground (digital); Nick Castle’s Tap (35mm)l Billy Wilder’s The Apartment (4K digital); Christopher Guest’s Waiting for Guffman (35mm); Hal Ashby’s The Last Detail (digital); and Robert Townsend’s Hollywood Shuffle (35mm).

“I made Forty-Year-Old Version in 35mm black-and-white in the spirit of the many great films that informed my love of cinema,” says Blank. “I’m excited to show the film in 35mm as intended and alongside potent films by fearless filmmakers who inspired my development as a storyteller and expanded my vision of what’s possible in the landscape of cinema.”

The official reopening of the Paris comes amid concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant. On Tuesday, the CDC advised that people who are fully vaccinated should once again wear masks in locales with high transmission rates. The CDC’s announcement is a recommendation, versus a rule that businesses, such as theaters, must follow.

By May or June of this year, most cinemas across the country had lifted mask requirements for those who have been vaccinated, including in New York City. So far, local health officials in NYC haven’t reinstituted a face-covering mandate for those who have received a vaccine, unlike in Los Angeles.