Parker Posey Joins New Line Comedy ‘The Parenting’ (Exclusive)

Parker Posey has joined the ensemble cast of The Parenting, a poltergeist comedy from New Line and HBO Max.

Posey joins veteran actors Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, and Dean Norris, plus rising Hollywood names Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn on the call sheet for the feature, which begins shooting Friday in Massachusetts with Craig Johnson in the director’s seat.

Written by Kent Sublette, the script centers on a young gay couple, Rohan and Josh, who host a meeting of their parents during a weekend at a cozy rental house in the country. Things take a turn for the horrifying and comedic when the new lodgers find it is already inhabited by a 400-year-old evil entity.

Posey is playing the manager of the country house who may know more than she lets on. Dodani and Flynn play the couple hosting the weekend getaway, with Cox, Falco, Norris and Kudrow playing the respective parents

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content are producing.

Parker will soon be seen in another HBO Max project, the limited series drama titled The Staircase opposite Colin Firth and Toni Collette. On the movie front, the actress will be seen with Joaquin Phoenix in A24’s Disappointment Blvd., the latest movie from Midsommar auteur Ari Aster.

Gersh-repped Posey is coming off starring in Netflix’s revamp of Lost in Space, in which she played a reimagined Dr. Smith on the hit show’s three seasons. She also recently wrapped production on AMC’s new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.