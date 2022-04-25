Rocket Science Hires Voltage’s Patricia Arias as Director of Sales

U.K. sales banner Rocket Science has bolstered its team with the hire of Voltage’s Patricia Arias as director of sales.

Arias, who joins after less than one year at Voltage where she was vp international sales and distribution, will relocate from Los Angeles to London in the run-up to Cannes, where Rocket Science has David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future playing in the official competition and Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, starring Joel Edgerton, in the Un Certain Regard section.

“With impeccable taste and a well-respected business acumen, Rocket Science has established itself with a unique sales paradigm that deeply resonates with both my creative affinities and strategic skill sets,” said Arias. “I am ecstatic to join this ambitious team and extremely proud to present Rocket Science’s slate of prestigious projects to the world.”

Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to work at Global Road, Arias managed the Mexico City office of Mundial, the international film sales joint venture between IM Global and Canana. She began her career in New York City at AMC Networks’ SundanceTV, where she worked on the marketing campaigns for international co-production hits Top of the Lake, The Returned and The Honorable Woman.

“Patricia will be a key player across all aspects of our business as we continue our global growth,” said Rocket Science Managing Director Thorsten Schumacher. “Patricia is regarded by the industry as one of the brightest talents with a deep and broad understanding of the various international markets and its players — and we’re delighted she’s joined us at Rocket Science.”