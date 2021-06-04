Patrick Ness Tackling ‘Master and Commander’ Prequel for 20th Century Studios

Chaos Walking author Patrick Ness has been tapped by 20th Century Studios to create a prequel for 2003’s war-adventure epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, which starred Russell Crowe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The original naval epic was adapted from the detailed historical novels by Patrick O’Brian. Set during the Napoleonic Wars, Peter Weir directed Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, and won for cinematography and sound editing.

Ness has twice won the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes literary work for children and young adult, for Monsters of Men, his third book in the Chaos Walking trilogy, and A Monster Calls. Both stories focused on young adults and children facing impossibly adult situations and forced to take on unbearable burdens.

Ness wrote the screenplay for the 2016 film version of A Monster Calls, which starred Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver and Liam Neeson. He also worked on Lionsgate’s upcoming adaptation of Chaos Walking, which stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, and created and wrote the 2016 Doctor Who spinoff Class.

Ness is repped by CAA and Michelle Kass Associates.