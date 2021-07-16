×
Skip to main content

Patrick Stewart Gave Hugh Jackman His Favorite Life Advice

Jackman dropped by 'The Late Show' to talk about his new film, 'Reminiscence,' and his upcoming, highly anticipated Broadway production of 'The Music Man'.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart
Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart attend the Build Series at Build Studio in New York City. Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Hugh Jackman credits his XMen co-stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen for giving him the best advice about life and film acting.

The beloved actor dropped by The Late Show on Thursday to talk about his new film, Reminiscence, and his upcoming, highly anticipated Broadway production of The Music Man.

Chatting with host Stephen Colbert, Jackman said he was grateful to work with Stewart and McKellen, as 2000’s XMen was his first big film role. McKellen, he recalled, gave him the best advice about acting on film, versus their first home, the theater.

“He said, ‘It’s going to feel really uncomfortable. When you’re acting on film, it feels uncomfortable, but it will look great. Just go with it,'” Jackman said. “And I always remember that, because when you begin in film, it’s stop, start. It’s very weird. You’re never acting for more than a minute and a half at a time.”

Related Stories

Don Cheadle
TV

Don Cheadle Reacts to Emmy Nomination for 98-Second Cameo

Mindy Kaling
TV

Mindy Kaling Recalls Cooking With Kamala Harris, Having Baby During Pandemic and More on 'Late Show'

As for life itself, Stewart imparted the best advice that Jackman said he and his wife, Deborra-Lee, still follow to this day.

“He said, ‘I learned when I was about 60 — and I wished I had learned it when I was younger — I give myself time of day at the beginning.’ So, if he has a 5 a.m. wake-up call for a film, he wakes up a 4 a.m., he goes and gets a cup of tea, he comes back to bed with his favorite book,” Jackman explained. “He says, ‘I don’t read the paper because it makes me angry. I don’t read emails because that stresses me. I don’t read a script, I get nervous. I just read a book. So I know that no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I’ve had a half hour.'”

Stewart stressed that it was vital to take that time for one’s self at the beginning as the day too easily gets away, Jackman said.

“So, I’ve done that,” Jackman told Colbert. “My wife and I wake up every morning, get a cup of tea — coffee for me — and we sit in bed and we just read.”

Watch the full segment below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad