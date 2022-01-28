Patti Smith Mistook Tig Notaro for Herself in Image From New Film ‘Am I OK?’

In Am I OK? — which she co-directed with her wife, Stephanie Allynne — comedian Tig Notaro takes a small onscreen role as the proprietor of a “hammock sanctuary.” For the part, Notaro was dressed in flowy linen with a gray, shoulder-length wig parted down the middle. Much to her and Allynne’s surprise, Notaro had an uncanny resemblance to famed singer Patti Smith.

After filming wrapped, Notaro found herself in New York at a party with Smith and seized the chance. “I just quickly introduced myself and said, ‘I just wanted to show you something,’ ” Notaro says. She pulled out her phone and showed Smith a photo from the set. “She just stared at it and I just kept holding it, and she then goes, ‘Oh wait, that’s not me.’ And I said, ‘No, it’s me. That’s why I was showing it to you.’ ”

Am I OK?, which also stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24.

