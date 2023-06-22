Paul Dano Gets Rich Fighting Wall Street in ‘Dumb Money’ Comedy Trailer

Paul Dano has Wall Street melting down in the first trailer for Dumb Money, the upcoming Sony comedy about a real-life YouTuber who took on billionaire hedge fund managers with a short squeeze, or countering bearish trades, of GameStop’s stock.

“You got rich dudes pissing in their pants right now,” Dano’s character, Keith Gill, is told in the trailer. The David vs. Goliath tale has Gill and fellow retail traders turning GameStop, the brick-and-mortar video game store, into a hot stock after big hedge funds took heavy short positions in the company’s shares, betting their price would continue to fall.

As major Wall Street funds fight back, the Dumb Money trailer centers on Gill in the middle of an Internet stock trading frenzy. With his life savings invested in the GameStop stock and on the line, his social media posts on on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets forum online start blowing up, and so does his life and the lives of everyone following him.

“You have to testify before Congress. The game has changed,” Gill’s wife, played by Shailene Woodley, tells him at one point as politicians and regulators take notice of his Wall Street tussle.

The epic battle over GameStop led to AMC Theatres, the exhibition giant, similarly becoming a meme stock after hedge funds took short positions, expecting the price per share to fall, only to see a short squeeze by retail traders drive up AMC’s stock, with steep losses for hedge funds resulting.

Dumb Money, directed by Craig Gillespie and set to hit theaters on Sept. 22, also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, who plays Melvin Capital founder Gabe Plotkin.

The film, with a screenplay penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, is based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.

Ryder Pictures Company’s Aaron Ryder, Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie share the producer credits.