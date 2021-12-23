Paul Feig Calls Out Sony for Not Including 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ Film in Franchise Box Set

Paul Feig wants to know who he needs to call after his 2016 Ghostbusters film was not included in a new box set celebrating the Sony franchise.

In honor of the planned Feb. 1 home release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the studio is releasing an eight-disc Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on the same day. Included in the gift set are 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, along with director Jason Reitman’s 2021 film, which was a direct sequel to the initial classic.

Notably absent is the Feig-directed film that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth. After the omission garnered attention on social media, Feig took to Twitter to share his thoughts, which included him noting that original film stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appear in the 2016 movie.

“Um … @SonyPictures , I know this must be a mistake,” he wrote. “We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

Feig added the hashtag #weareallghostbusters.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Additionally, the company’s Twitter account did not reply to the Bridesmaids director’s tweet.

The 2016 Ghostbusters film, which holds a 74 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the target of misogynistic trolling on social media at the time. The studio hoped the comedy would launch a Ghostbusters film universe, but this never came to life after the project lost money.

In 2017, Aykroyd discussed the film on British talk show Sunday Brunch, saying that Feig “will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon.” The actor said that Feig “spent too much on it, and he didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him.”

Aykroyd later clarified his comments by posting to Facebook that he enjoyed the 2016 film but wished Feig “had been more inclusive to the originators.”