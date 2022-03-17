‘No Time to Die’s’ Paul Massey, Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Honoree, Featured in THR’s ‘Behind The Screen’

Oscar-winning re-recording mixer Paul Massey — who is set to receive the Cinema Audio Society’s highest honor, the career achievement award, during the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards on March 19 — is a guest on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen.

In this conversation with THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Massey talks about his work on No Time to Die, for which he earned his 10th Academy Award nomination. And he’s joined by some friends and colleagues to talk about his career.

Massey won an Oscar, BAFTA and CAS Award for Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as BAFTA and CAS Awards for Walk the Line and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. He received an additional CAS Award for Ford v Ferrari and another BAFTA for Almost Famous.

Massey — who has enjoyed longtime collaborations with directors including Ridley Scott and James Mangold — was born near Pinewood Studios in London, studied at the Royal Academy of Music and played in various bands and orchestras before beginning his career in sound. He has also recorded and mixed albums, as well as live tours for bands such as Yes and Supertramp.

Previously, Massey discussed his work on Bohemian Rhapsody in a Feb. 24, 2019, episode of Behind the Screen, and Ford v. Ferrari in an episode from Nov. 15, 2019.