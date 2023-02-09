Paul Rudd Says His Son Thought He Worked at a Movie Theater for Years: “I Never Corrected Him”

- Share this article on Facebook
Many go to a movie theater to see Paul Rudd on the big screen, but he revealed that his son thought he worked at one.
In a preview clip released Thursday of an upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Ant-Man star recalled the moment his son, Jack, realized who his father actually was — the Paul Rudd.
The actor and father of two jokes that he’s “not going to sit my kids down when they’re 3 and say, ‘You know, hold on … I got some DVDs to show you.’ I really didn’t even explain what I did [for work].”
He continued, “I think that my son, when he was about 4 or 5, went to a movie theater to see a movie with his friends. There was a movie poster that I was on. It was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute.”
Rudd added that it was years later before his son made the connection: “I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together.”
The I Love You, Man star joked that he “never corrected” his son during all that time and actually kept it going by telling him, “No, I work at the AMC Loews” in Santa Monica.
Rudd returns to the Marvel Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but this time taking on Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) — the most powerful villain that the MCU has ever seen. The film premieres in theaters on Feb. 17.
