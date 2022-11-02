×
Magnolia Pictures Plucks Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell star in the allegorical drama, which premiered in Venice.

Master Gardener, Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver
Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver in 'Master Gardener' Courtesy of Bonnie Marquette

Magnolia Pictures has picked up the U.S. rights to Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener, the final film in the Schrader-directed trilogy that includes First Reformed and The Card Counter.

Joel Edgerton stars in the crime thriller as Narvel, a master gardener of a grand American estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). But events kicked off by the arrival of Mrs. Haverhill’s wayward and troubled great niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) bring chaos to Narvel’s spartan existence and unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past.

Master Gardener had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year.

“Horticulture has never seemed so fraught with mystery and peril as in Master Gardener,” said Magnolia Pictures president Eamonn Bowles, noting that “Paul Schrader, ably abetted by his remarkable cast, finds fertile soil for exploring his fascinatingly complex themes in this truly exceptional thriller.”

Schrader wrote and directed Master Gardener, which David Gonzales produced together with Amanda Crittenden and Scott LaStaiti. Ottocento’s Luisa Law, Flickstar’s Jamieson McClurg, and KOJO Studios’ Dale Roberts and Linda Ujuk are executive producers.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with David Gonzales at Northern Lights and Gabrielle Stewart at HanWay Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

