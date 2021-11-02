AFM: Paul Schrader’s Crime Thriller ‘Master Gardener’ Lands Global Sales

The Master Gardener, the next project from veteran screenwriter and director Paul Schrader following this year’s festival favorite The Card Counter, has landed a number of key territory sales.

HanWay Films has closed deals for the upcoming crime thriller with Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal) Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East).

The film, which was first announced at the Venice Film Festival (where The Card Counter had its world premiere), stars Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad, Loving, The Gift) and Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien), with Edgerton set to play Narvel Roth, the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens, who is as devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate as he is to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Weaver). When Mrs. Haverhill demands that Roth take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya as a new apprentice, chaos enters his spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.

Like all of his work, The Master Gardener is based on an original screenplay by Schrader.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution following its collaboration with Schrader on The Card Counter. The company is co-repping the North American sale with David Gonzales.