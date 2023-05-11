Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow to Make Cameo in ‘Fast X’: “Blessed to Be Able to Honor My Father’s Legacy”

Paul Walker’s daughter will be making a cameo in the upcoming Fast X film.

Meadow Walker took to her Instagram Thursday to reflect on her cameo while also sharing a screengrab preview of it.

“The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], [Ludacris] and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she wrote alongside the photo.

She went on to thank the film’s director, Louis Leterrier, for his “kindness, patience and support.” “It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” she wrote.

She also thanked her late “dad’s best friend who is now my best friend,” producer Brandon Birtell, writing, “This wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much,” she wrote in closing.

Paul Walker died in 2013 at the age of 40. Furious 7 marked the actor’s final appearance in the franchise, with his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, stepping in to complete his remaining unfilmed scenes and whose faces were replaced by a CG version of the actor’s.

Fast X will hit theaters on May 19 via Universal. For the latest installment, franchise mainstays Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang will star. Meanwhile, the film welcomes franchise newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel’s onscreen grandmother.

The first trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles in February. Diesel teased that Fast X would mark a return to the franchise’s roots: “You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is. The support that you have given us, you have allowed us to be your family.”